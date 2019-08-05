Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.65 N/A 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.55% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.