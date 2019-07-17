Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.49 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Analyst Ratings

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Cohen & Steers Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential downside of -31.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.