Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparison side by side

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.68 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 highlights Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.