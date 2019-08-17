Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 297.06 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.