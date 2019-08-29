Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 57.55% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 297.06 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.