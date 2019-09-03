Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.65
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Associated Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
