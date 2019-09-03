Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.65 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.