Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Comparing side by side

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 307.23 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. seems to has compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Degree Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.