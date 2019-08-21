Meeder Asset Management Upped Holding in Copart (CPRT); As Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 661,910 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 23,935 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 14,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 488,489 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 186,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.13% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 27,690 shares. Montag A And invested 0.44% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ghp Invest reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). London Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Hartford Management Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 104,999 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.24% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% or 31,229 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 39,070 shares. 4.42 million are held by Atlanta Mgmt Commerce L L C.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “All S&P 500 company boards now include women – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7,526 shares to 956 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,185 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ciena: Success Breeds Success – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ciena Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 315,394 shares to 776,943 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 145,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 12,080 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cap Fund Sa invested in 96,711 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 0% or 23,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 143,723 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us has 1.21 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,119 shares or 1.17% of the stock. 35,591 were accumulated by Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advisory Service Network Lc accumulated 9,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 15,519 are held by At Bancorporation. 937,800 are owned by Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com holds 23,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.