Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $8.98 Million; Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Share Value Declined While Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Holding

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 98.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 44,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106,000, down from 44,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 122.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 21,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The institutional investor held 39,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $689,000, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 54,972 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/05/2018 – RCI Reports Strong 2Q18 Results; 07/03/2018 – RCI MAINTAINING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.