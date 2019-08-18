Meeder Asset Management Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Celanese (CE) Position Held by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 4,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 1,508 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 5,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 150,971 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year's $0.76 per share.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

