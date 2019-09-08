Meeder Asset Management Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position by $549,810; Share Value Declined; Keating Investment Counselors Has Upped Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Market Valuation Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 13.02M shares traded or 241.80% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 1,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 14,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 12,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,408 shares to 281 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,466 shares, and cut its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII).

