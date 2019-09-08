Meeder Asset Management Raised Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Position; As First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Market Value Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Boosted by $8.78 Million Its Position

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61M, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 52,345 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 4908.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 40,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 41,318 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.59 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 304,144 shares stake. 24,833 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 8.19 million shares or 20.85% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 12,858 shares. Thompson Investment Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 11.40 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 0.84% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.03% or 74,775 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 328 shares. Nomura stated it has 281,301 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 24,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 77,392 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs accumulated 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 81,500 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,384 shares to 656 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,466 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 was made by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,456 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 13,800 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Blackrock owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 669,016 shares. Thb Asset Management invested in 132,491 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability reported 25,013 shares stake. Td Asset Inc holds 0% or 17,053 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 0% or 19,446 shares. Legal General Public owns 2,755 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bessemer Gru invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Morgan Stanley reported 6,284 shares stake. Northern Tru has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 52,816 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 2,967 shares.