Meeder Asset Management Raised Its Five Below (FIVE) Stake; Shorts at Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Raised By 37.04%

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 955.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 4,712 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)'s stock declined 17.46%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 5,205 shares with $647,000 value, up from 493 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $6.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.16. About 653,196 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) had an increase of 37.04% in short interest. HBIO's SI was 1.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.04% from 1.36M shares previously. With 445,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO)'s short sellers to cover HBIO's short positions. The SI to Harvard Bioscience Inc's float is 5.67%. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 196,390 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $93.47 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,105 shares to 752 valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) stake by 5,291 shares and now owns 119 shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.