Meeder Asset Management Raised Its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Position by $853,029 as Stock Value Declined; As Avianca Holdings (AVH) Share Price Declined, Donald Smith & Company Upped Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) by 2814.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 94,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 2.24M shares traded or 40.87% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 14/03/2018 – FTC: 20180810: HSI Holdings I, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise(TM) powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.77, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.265. About 180,736 shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,139 shares to 15,756 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,693 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Veradigmâ„¢ Partners with American College of Cardiology to develop next-generation research network: NCDR PINNACLE and Diabetes Collaborative Registries – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDRX) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Veradigmâ„¢ Strengthens its Health Plan and Analytics Solutions by Finalizing Partnership with Pulse8 – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Allscripts to present at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Valley Health System expands Allscripts partnership to improve physician satisfaction and drive consumer and population health initiatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 589,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% or 25,258 shares in its portfolio. 75,716 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 45,292 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 48,354 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,059 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 45,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 471,420 were accumulated by Adirondack Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 70,974 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 220,591 shares stake. Diversified Tru accumulated 0.01% or 12,745 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 10,660 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $72,000 activity.