Meeder Asset Management Raised Copart (CPRT) Stake by $546,360; Shares Rose; Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Holding Has Boosted by Grace & White Inc

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 3.78 million shares traded or 86.96% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – CO WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH AWARD TO ALL HOURLY NON-MANAGERIAL TEAM EMPLOYEES IN FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Signet to Close 200 Stores as a Mall Stalwart Skips the Mall; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – IN FISCAL 2019, TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET COSTS SAVINGS OF $85 MLN – $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – SIGNET INDUSTRIES LTD SIGN.NS – GETS ORDER WORTH 812.5 MLN RUPEES FROM L&T; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – WILL SELL NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES TO INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY CARVAL INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS TO JOIN DE BEERS-LED BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM TRACR; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 23,935 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 14,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Montag & Caldwell Limited holds 5,316 shares. Salem Counselors has 1,810 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 19,963 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sei reported 179,371 shares. Victory Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Epoch Prtn Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 14,934 shares. Bessemer Group reported 668 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 6,058 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 8,149 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,267 shares to 308 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457 shares, and cut its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII).

