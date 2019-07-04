Meeder Asset Management Position in Rayonier (RYN) Upped by $633,578; Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $922,200

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,904 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 1260.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 166,116 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FSCJ tech lab trains cutting edge of wastewater treatment – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emcor Group Inc (EME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (NYSE:SAM) by 4,345 shares to 59 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 100,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,415 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.21% or 59,547 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 347,821 shares. Confluence Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.99M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 414,071 shares. 298 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Art Advsrs Limited Co has 19,295 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Clean Yield Grp invested in 1,125 shares. 45,837 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. M&T Bancorp accumulated 10,832 shares. Kistler owns 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 145 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 337 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 373 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.76% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 6,847 shares. Notis reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 17,099 are held by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.75% or 12,816 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.05% or 1,600 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.73% stake. Eastern Bancorp invested in 80,090 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Associated Banc invested in 1.12% or 121,956 shares. Smith Moore reported 7,451 shares stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.