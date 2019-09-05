Meeder Asset Management Position In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Was Boosted; G (GIII) Stake Boosted by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 128,047 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 107,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 542,219 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 56,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 212,885 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 156,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 21.82% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 1.04 million shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 6,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate reported 53,757 shares. 23,845 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Glenmede Trust Na reported 119 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Principal Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 381,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 98,014 shares stake. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Lc holds 139,527 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 2,492 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 69,136 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,677 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 1,821 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 27.15 million shares. Hilltop Inc holds 11,498 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.55% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 143,495 shares. 16,551 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,033 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il accumulated 35,213 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,181 shares. 185,076 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,679 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 84,500 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 769 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 479,079 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 51,791 shares to 8,771 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,466 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.