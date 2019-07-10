Meeder Asset Management Maintains Stake in Cummins (CMI); As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Valuation Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Raised Position by $377,975

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 6.57M shares traded or 66.50% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 804.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 34,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,459 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 4,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields accumulated 192,272 shares. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 1,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 2.97% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Art Llc holds 0.13% or 13,900 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 201,922 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited reported 361,257 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,460 shares. 143,430 were reported by Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.07% or 23,255 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 141,528 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartford Financial holds 3,600 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,172 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13,131 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,777 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

