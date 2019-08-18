Meeder Asset Management Maintains Position in American Tower (AMT); Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Holding in Reinsurance Group Of Am (RGA) by $1.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 1,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,988 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of Am (RGA) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 9,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 52,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 43,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of Am for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 208,731 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested in 961,839 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 75,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,243 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Somerset owns 3,247 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 149,460 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuance has 4.45% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 603,796 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 2,381 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 28,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Burney accumulated 1.22% or 138,959 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Trust Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 102,556 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 4,466 shares to 71,786 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 46,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 51,787 shares to 8,106 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,199 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Inc (Ca) holds 0.57% or 6,763 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 65,871 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,924 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares. Mai Mgmt has 27,890 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Madison reported 330,846 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 520,575 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability owns 1,251 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0.1% or 63,271 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 228,537 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 5,665 are held by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management. Bainco Invsts invested 1.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).