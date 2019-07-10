Meeder Asset Management Lowered Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) as Market Value Rose; Westover Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550 as Share Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 212,453 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,971 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159,000, down from 13,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.28M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,895 shares to 23,813 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 16,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,506 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 15,631 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Front Barnett Associates Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 375,619 shares. 10 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 27,559 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 72,322 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 69,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.83 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,364 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 23,346 shares. 2.38M were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Lc. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Sei Invs Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,229 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.71% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNK’s profit will be $100.69M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 207.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 58.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14,450 shares to 26,603 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 119,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 65,210 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 37,150 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has 7,614 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 134,215 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Synovus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.26% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 46,156 shares.

