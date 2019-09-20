Meeder Asset Management Lowered Position in Heico (HEI.A) by $1.04 Million; Zuckerman Investment Group Continues to Hold Position in Scholastic (SCHL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 99.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 9,668 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 9,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 79,042 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 49,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 699,675 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26M, up from 650,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 395,373 shares traded or 130.39% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SCHL shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.89 million shares or 3.24% less from 27.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 41,478 shares. 8,455 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Blackrock reported 4.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Paloma Prtn has 12,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 41,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 56,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 43,912 shares. Riverhead Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,136 shares. 2.82 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Principal Financial has 223,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 22,664 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 2,336 shares.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,470 shares to 83,046 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,384 shares, and cut its stake in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 21,819 shares to 45,144 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).