Meeder Asset Management Lowered Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $937,720; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $10.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 69.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 11,725 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 298,782 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.28M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.01M were reported by Brahman Capital. 191,784 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 8,042 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 537 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 217,620 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 1.39M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,924 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 439,766 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 1,025 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 7,990 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 4.43M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 737,900 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.24 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,750 shares to 49,209 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 780,607 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% or 24,205 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Trustmark Bank Trust Department owns 159 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP has 531,200 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 89,600 are held by Css Ltd Il. Citigroup invested in 0.09% or 5.08 million shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated reported 205,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 44,696 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc stated it has 33,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchorage Cap Group Llc stated it has 23.29M shares or 15.53% of all its holdings. 7.39M are held by D E Shaw Inc. Sageworth accumulated 1,817 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 888,882 shares.

