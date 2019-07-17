Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose; Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $515.56. About 902,678 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,562 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 53,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 908,912 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,834 shares to 151,371 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,945 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.39% stake. Boltwood Management reported 2,167 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 268,494 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 66,818 were reported by Cibc Ww. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,765 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Lc. Community Service Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6,502 shares. Regions Corp has 568,892 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carlson LP has invested 0.62% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,581 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 17,128 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.69 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Company owns 491 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 2,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.28% or 6,279 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc invested in 0.27% or 12,000 shares. Premier Asset Lc has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 905 are held by Trust Company Of Virginia Va. Inv Incorporated holds 525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Conestoga Advsr Llc invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hitchwood Mgmt LP has invested 1.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). North Star Inv Mgmt invested in 90 shares. Oppenheimer Co owns 9,446 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 7,549 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 475 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was sold by Myriam Curet. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,485 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).