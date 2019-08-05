Meeder Asset Management Lowered Holding in United Continental Holdings (UAL) as Valuation Rose; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 60,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 4,066 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 64,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – United said it is already inspecting the engines because of a service bulletin; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets 2020 Adjusted EPS $11.00-$13.00; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2020 TARGETED ADJ. EPS $11 TO $13

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 11,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 53,793 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.85 million shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11,484 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,122 are owned by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. Fiera accumulated 14,402 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 315,900 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 508,405 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.16M shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 37,490 shares. Capital Ww reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bailard holds 0.14% or 28,141 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 18,167 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc accumulated 7,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund has 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 46,100 shares. U S Global, a Texas-based fund reported 103,558 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hilton Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.88M for 6.09 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886. Shares for $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 3,250 shares to 8,464 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 75,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).