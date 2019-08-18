Meeder Asset Management Lifted Position in Ciena (CIEN) by $623,117; As V F (VFC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $860,000

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 439,450 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 449,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 34,408 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 83,052 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 29,585 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Weiss Multi reported 90,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 7,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 268,179 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 103,278 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc owns 10,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advsr Lc accumulated 116,100 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 36,079 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 178,467 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% or 355,908 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp owns 1.78 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 8,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,551 shares to 889 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,756 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares to 254,500 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).