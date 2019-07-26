Meeder Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Papa John’s International (PZZA) by $379,028; Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding as Share Price Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA) by 78.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, up from 9,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 426,918 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 63,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.14 million, down from 306,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 975,833 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,294 shares to 2,019 shares, valued at $185,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,833 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Papa John’s Turn Things Around With a Cash Infusion and a New Chairman? – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Papa John’s (PZZA) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wendy’s and Papa John’s Shareholders Still Hungry for Better News – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Com Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lazard Asset Mgmt owns 142,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,282 shares. Mason Street stated it has 11,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,575 are owned by Stifel. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Fil Ltd has 0.11% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1.27M shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 60,990 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 4,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 3,532 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,293 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.05% or 3,624 shares. Assetmark owns 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 2,590 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 325,477 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 63,332 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,310 shares. 3,786 are held by Cadence Mngmt. 50 are owned by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,004 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hwg Holding Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% or 47,825 shares in its portfolio. Edmp owns 2,875 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 359,672 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ascenty Opens Four New Data Centers in Brazil – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.