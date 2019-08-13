Meeder Asset Management Lifted Dollar General (DG) Stake by $1.57 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Increased Position by $578,799

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 287.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 13,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 17,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 4,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 363,135 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 9.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.