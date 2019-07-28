Meeder Asset Management Lifted Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $403,245 as Shares Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Conning Has Decreased Its Holding

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 14,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 75,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 548.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, up from 545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,250 shares to 10,864 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 100,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,415 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.