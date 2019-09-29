Meeder Asset Management Increases Stake in Kla (KLAC); As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stock Price Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Raised Holding

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kla Corp (KLAC) by 121.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 45,023 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 20,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kla Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.27M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 20,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 79,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76 million, up from 58,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 271,978 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 1,639 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.1% or 1.84M shares. 10,799 are held by James Research Inc. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 41,689 shares. Citigroup Inc has 167,513 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 13,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 5,406 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 5,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Brinker Cap reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Synovus invested in 1,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 98 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 79,741 shares to 46,056 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co/The (NYSE:TKR) by 9,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 290,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,843 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

