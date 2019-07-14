Meeder Asset Management Increases Position in Rayonier (RYN); As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.06 Billion

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 1260.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 507,432 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 21,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,954 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 31,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21,476 shares to 72,451 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 67,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 145 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Parametric Associate Llc invested in 237,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 63 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Finance Svcs reported 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 5.11% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Blackhill Capital Incorporated owns 8,250 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 109,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 638,200 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 714,037 shares. Bluestein R H Com, Michigan-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 261,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Put) by 17,300 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $5.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Llc reported 3,159 shares. 7,757 are owned by Washington Tru Bancorporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.34% or 268,392 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 60,153 shares. Carlson Management stated it has 3,345 shares. Patten Gp holds 2,515 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 311,521 shares. Willis Counsel holds 47,438 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 72,346 shares. 10,003 are owned by Mai Mngmt. Meridian Mngmt owns 8,544 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 1,430 are owned by Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Burney has 0.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 76,697 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 3,309 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).