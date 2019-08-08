Meeder Asset Management Increases Position in Caterpillar (CAT); Suncoast Equity Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $353,997

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 548.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, up from 545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 4.92 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,452 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.04% or 3,843 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md holds 2,026 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 36,029 shares. Willis Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 139,221 shares. S&Co invested in 130,331 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 3.40 million shares. Scopus Asset Management LP holds 215,000 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4.75M were accumulated by Sanders Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co reported 46,889 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 21,670 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,133 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6,991 shares to 1,938 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,589 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Caterpillarâ€™s Q2 Earnings Report – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Llc has 34,324 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Orca Investment Management Ltd Company holds 14,433 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Management reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Incorporated Or holds 74,080 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co owns 73,208 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation stated it has 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 4.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 186,830 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.79% or 77,471 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 87,568 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc holds 73,447 shares. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,681 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited owns 4,986 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 4,041 shares stake.