Meeder Asset Management Increases Position in Bb&T (BBT); Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Valuation Declined While Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Stake

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 1.51M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 94,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 177,394 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 82,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 6.06M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 513 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 9,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 7.99M shares. Rowland Counsel Adv has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spc Fincl has 0.31% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% or 29,251 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 671,059 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 19,990 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated holds 469,072 shares. Caprock Gp has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Utah Retirement Sys owns 145,350 shares. Cobblestone Cap Llc has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 7,275 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.43% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smithfield Tru stated it has 910 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 4,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 96,007 shares to 54,921 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

