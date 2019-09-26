Meeder Asset Management Increased Msci (MSCI) Stake; Heartland Express (HTLD) Shorts Raised By 5.21%

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 709.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 17,435 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 19,892 shares with $4.75M value, up from 2,457 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $19.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.15. About 57,439 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA

Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) had an increase of 5.21% in short interest. HTLD’s SI was 3.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.21% from 3.35M shares previously. With 384,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD)’s short sellers to cover HTLD’s short positions. The SI to Heartland Express Inc’s float is 7.69%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 12,046 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 45,852 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 10,460 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intl has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 80,778 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 4,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 25,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 8,610 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 622,176 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Us Bank & Trust De holds 2,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: MSCI, Macerich and Abbott Laboratories – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Pehub.com published: “MSCI inks buy of Carbon Delta – PE Hub” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Strengthen Climate Risk Capability with Acquisition of Carbon Delta – Financial Post” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSCI has $25800 highest and $22300 lowest target. $244.33’s average target is 8.52% above currents $225.15 stock price. MSCI had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) stake by 28,518 shares to 809 valued at $20,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) stake by 6,761 shares and now owns 601 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Heartland Express, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Stockhouse” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heartland Express Inc. Earns 16th Quest for Quality Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Heartland Express, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.03% or 16,478 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated accumulated 151,204 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 537,854 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp invested in 0.07% or 36,963 shares. Franklin Res owns 372,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 122,252 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1,695 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Everence accumulated 14,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 95,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 145,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 17.70% above currents $21.24 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Seaport Global upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, September 5 report.