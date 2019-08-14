Meeder Asset Management Increased Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake by $1.38 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $226.39. About 635,146 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 159.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 9,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 16,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 6,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.71. About 646,994 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 661 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 763,419 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 38,929 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 327,688 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 5,960 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 8,700 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,305 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 71,666 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 106,447 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 20,755 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advisors LP has invested 0.14% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 13,240 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 31,880 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 337,997 shares to 55,358 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,165 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bb&T Secs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hendershot stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York accumulated 107,187 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Grimes And Co Incorporated owns 2,760 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp holds 0.17% or 167,469 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 80,953 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.41% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,808 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt reported 2.26% stake. Lipe Dalton holds 2.09% or 12,009 shares. 5,464 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,000 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 175,389 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

