Meeder Asset Management Increased Cummins (CMI) Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Post Hldgs (POST) Position Has Increased by Artemis Investment Management Llp

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 10,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 49,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 38,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 475,846 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 128,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 122,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 283,070 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 17,448 shares to 9,172 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 33,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,571 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,868 shares to 49,386 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 192,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

