Meeder Asset Management Holds Position in Oneok (OKE); Lvz Advisors Position in Gentex (GNTX) Has Cut by $2.08 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.22M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 2366.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 53,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 56,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 2.79M shares traded or 42.92% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares to 35,110 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 56,841 shares to 205,935 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,399 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

