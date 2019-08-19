Meeder Asset Management Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Raised as Stock Rose; Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Materion (MTRN) Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 8,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 746,010 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.57M, up from 737,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 24,596 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Materion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRN); 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 541.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 29,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,236 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 379,659 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2,746 shares to 6,307 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 9,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cyrus LP holds 7.29% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,465 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 128,824 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,416 shares in its portfolio. 77,800 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 1,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Corp reported 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 32,590 shares. Schroder Management Gru holds 0% or 80,901 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.06% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 188,451 shares. Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.34% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 13,625 were reported by Cna Finance Corporation.

