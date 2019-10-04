Meeder Asset Management Holding in Hershey Co/The (HSY) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Increased Its Noble Plc (NE) Position by $3.03 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 20.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67M, up from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 4.71 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 10/03/2018 – Soccer-Noble hopes West Ham fans have got frustration off their chests; 20/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Noble’s Long-Term Rating to Default Grade — Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – Noble 1Q Net Loss Narrows to $71.5M From $129.3M a Year Ago; 17/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I’m sorry their fragile egos couldn’t handle me; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – RSA PROVIDES FOR A COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY’S EXISTING DEBT, INCLUDING 2018 NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Commodity trader Noble Group’s restructuring in doubt; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP WHOLLY-OWNED DORMANT UNIT NAMES LIQUIDATOR; 22/03/2018 – Noble’s restructuring deal has been opposed by some bondholders and shareholders, including Goldilocks Investment Co, which has an 8.1 percent stake in the firm; 03/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS BAO JIANMIN RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 26/03/2018 – Gannett Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Apr. 2-3

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 363.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 16,049 shares as the company's stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 20,460 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 2.79 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 0% or 22,688 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 360,500 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 440,480 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Oakworth holds 0% or 125 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.49M shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Huntington State Bank owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.01% or 16.39 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 389,661 shares. Montgomery Investment Management owns 12,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corp owns 4.69M shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. 10,000 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 200 shares. Johnson Fin Inc reported 950 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Co owns 2,300 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 250 shares. Zebra Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,635 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd accumulated 38,532 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 5,214 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.05% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 65,805 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 619,301 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,104 shares stake. 2,300 are held by Community Bancorp Na. 112,995 were accumulated by Madison Investment. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 23,068 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 6,761 shares to 601 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 16,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).