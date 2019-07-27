Meeder Asset Management Holding in Genworth Financial (GNW) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,454 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 275,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,596 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61,000, down from 291,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.60 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Gamble on Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “5 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth Considering – TheStreet.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors invested in 1.41% or 170,004 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 387,831 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 454,944 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp has invested 0.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Windward Cap Ca has 2.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 372,010 shares. Ci has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,433 shares. 18,363 were reported by Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp owns 617,089 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 234,048 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.38% or 13.04 million shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.49M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 84,253 shares. Shell Asset Com has 118,189 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 815 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,834 shares to 2,457 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 9,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,989 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 709,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 24,686 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,818 shares. Natixis has 18,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Virtu Limited Liability Com accumulated 44,333 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 242,998 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 78,069 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 26,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,350 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 75,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0% or 43,198 shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83M for 3.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Set To Fly On CFIUS Approval – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Genworth Financial Is Up More Than 20% Today – The Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth: Stakeholder Incentives And Facts On The Ground Point To Ultimate Approval Of China Oceanwide Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.