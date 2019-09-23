Meeder Asset Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Raised by $1.28 Million; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position by $569,490

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 9,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 23,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 2.45M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 18/05/2018 – AZN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING ON SOLUTIONS ON PRICING: MALLON; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 07/05/2018 – Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard’s licensing partner Smartwise enters collaboration with AstraZeneca; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 6,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 74,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.32 million, up from 67,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 30/05/2018 – Economic Development Corporation of Utah : Facebook to Build Data Center in Eagle Mountain City, Utah; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track for Farxiga in Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Companies Endeavor to Address Global Health Issues – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for FARXIGA in Heart Failur – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Watch in Augmented Reality – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

