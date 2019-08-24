Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by $367,117; Atsg (ATSG) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) by 57.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 21,347 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 229,328 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 7,303 shares to 208 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,549 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank & stated it has 48,518 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Blume Management Incorporated owns 1,280 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 19,204 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 107 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.09M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 5,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Atwood & Palmer has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Community Commercial Bank Na has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 117,169 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 11,500 shares. Northern Corporation holds 753,065 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Street holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1.21M shares. 41,784 are held by Stephens Ar. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 51,666 shares. Castleark invested in 0.25% or 289,198 shares. Pnc Services Grp reported 2,385 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Aldebaran Inc invested in 51,650 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 425,671 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 9,024 shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. 1,225 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $25,198 on Wednesday, March 20. $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C.. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of stock.

