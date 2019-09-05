Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Its Kb Home (KBH) Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Has Lowered International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) stake by 20.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 120,400 shares as International Business Machs (Call) (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 467,700 shares with $65.99M value, down from 588,100 last quarter. International Business Machs (Call) now has $118.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 2.25M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 2063.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 29,379 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 30,803 shares with $745,000 value, up from 1,424 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 5,294 shares to 2,019 valued at $185,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 13,879 shares and now owns 21,962 shares. Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 375,740 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 15,526 are owned by Cim Mangement. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 22,713 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 297,553 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 16,125 are owned by Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj. 8.08 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Tcw reported 143,983 shares. 20,045 are held by Element Capital Limited Liability. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 185,670 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% or 2,622 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,303 shares. Blair William And Il reported 13,465 shares. Long Pond Capital LP has invested 0.48% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 1.57% above currents $28.69 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

More important recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Put) stake by 88,100 shares to 575,000 valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 126,466 shares and now owns 240,047 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills National Bank And holds 0.23% or 5,973 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,483 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 51,722 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 402 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York, New York-based fund reported 6,182 shares. 8,982 were reported by Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 23,244 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stearns Svcs Gp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge owns 16,042 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 8,312 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 4,494 were reported by Telemus Llc. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Logan Cap Mgmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 142,004 shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,601 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 16.31% above currents $136.32 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18.