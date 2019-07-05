Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Big Lots (BIG) Stake By $431,110; Shorts at Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Lowered By 3.95%

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 88.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc acquired 11,345 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 24,235 shares with $921,000 value, up from 12,890 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 435,415 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. EIGR’s SI was 124,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 129,200 shares previously. With 107,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s short sellers to cover EIGR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 40,817 shares traded. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has risen 2.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGR News: 09/04/2018 – Eiger Wins Unfair Dismissal Claim Against Fired Trader (Correct); 16/05/2018 – EIGER TO SEEK FDA GUIDANCE TO APPROVE LONAFARNIB IN PROGERIA; 06/03/2018 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in U.S. and International Investor and Partnership Conferences in March; 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB; 17/04/2018 – EIGER ANNOUNCES SUB-ANALYSIS OF PHASE 2 RESULTS DEMONSTRATING HIGH RESPONSE RATES TO “ALL-ORAL” LONAFARNIB-RITONAVIR REGIMEN IN LOW VIRAL LOAD HDV-INFECTED PATIENTS AT THE INTERNATIONAL LIVER; 17/04/2018 – Eiger Announces Sub-Analysis of Phase 2 Results Demonstrating High Response Rates to “All-Oral” Lonafarnib-Ritonavir Regimen in; 17/05/2018 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Fundamentals Powering A Gargantuan Winner; 02/04/2018 – Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Conferences in April; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 16/05/2018 – Progeria Research Foundation Announces Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.62 million. The Company’s product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP owns 50,453 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 46,689 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0% or 59,334 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Weiss Multi reported 0.07% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 32,063 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank owns 82,613 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp holds 48,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Prudential has invested 0.12% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 100,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 5,295 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 3,466 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Big Lots had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Piper Jaffray. Goldman Sachs downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rating on Thursday, January 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $34 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 11.