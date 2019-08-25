Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $884,000

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 14,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 122,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.45 million shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Cos Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 43,613 shares to 79,693 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 767,705 shares to 200,309 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 455,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.37M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRGP).