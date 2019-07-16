Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.02 Million Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding; Broadview Advisors Lowered Its Rexnord New (RXN) Position

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Rexnord Corp New (RXN) stake by 14.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 56,600 shares as Rexnord Corp New (RXN)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 333,956 shares with $8.40 million value, down from 390,556 last quarter. Rexnord Corp New now has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 660,040 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 12,108 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 10,171 shares with $856,000 value, down from 22,279 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 437,241 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RXN’s profit will be $46.33M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.73% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 3,925 shares to 124,597 valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 36,723 shares and now owns 198,573 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gsa Partners Llp invested in 0.09% or 34,395 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Campbell & Co Adviser Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 11,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 155,355 are held by Pnc Gp. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Timessquare Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.95 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 8,796 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 190,800 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 541,850 shares. Ancora Llc holds 0.02% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $92,750 activity. The insider Longren David C. bought 3,500 shares worth $92,750.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) stake by 26,845 shares to 48,321 valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 80,796 shares and now owns 251,419 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. Raymond James upgraded the shares of EXP in report on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92 million for 15.34 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,884 shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership holds 7,712 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 3,120 shares. Guyasuta holds 0.1% or 10,595 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 11,900 shares. Odey Asset Management Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 1,975 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 4,464 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 40,499 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa owns 10,049 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 28,400 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 323,900 shares. Synovus accumulated 49 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).