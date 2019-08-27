Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding By $1.20 Million; Energy Income Partners Increased Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Oneok Inc. New (OKE) stake by 16.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 285,544 shares as Oneok Inc. New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 1.99 million shares with $139.27 million value, up from 1.71 million last quarter. Oneok Inc. New now has $28.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 1.33 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,372 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 160,833 shares with $30.55M value, down from 167,205 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors holds 37,395 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, First State Bank Sioux Falls has 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,283 shares. Private Trust Communications Na accumulated 71,676 shares. E&G Advsr LP invested in 17,036 shares. First Business Fin Services accumulated 11,221 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 28.11 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Waters Parkerson has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company has 9,876 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Com holds 59,382 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Financial, a Arkansas-based fund reported 22,527 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 8,760 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,900 shares. Moreover, Iron Fincl Limited Com has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.89% above currents $206.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) stake by 28,016 shares to 28,246 valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 11,225 shares and now owns 36,005 shares. Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) stake by 23,648 shares to 302,732 valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 435,423 shares and now owns 103,731 shares. Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 2,992 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Enterprise Services Corporation has 1,556 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust owns 11,725 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 15,853 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cutter & Brokerage Inc accumulated 3,103 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 117,291 shares. 700 were reported by Mufg Americas Corporation. Spirit Of America Ny invested in 2.22% or 217,198 shares. Fil owns 60,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 62,134 shares. 15,512 were accumulated by Kempen Capital Nv. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 5,890 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 40,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Oneok (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oneok has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is 5.57% above currents $68.2 stock price. Oneok had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7200 target. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.