Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Ameren (AEE) Holding by $2.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 39,255 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 273.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 33,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 46,109 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 216,956 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Astec appoints Valmont’s Ruffalo as President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.06% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2.89 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% or 14,309 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nomura owns 1,880 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 4,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 13,099 are held by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc has invested 1.71% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 1,926 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 2,325 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Llc reported 6,144 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.14M for 14.24 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Ameren Corporationâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.