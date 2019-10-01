Meeder Asset Management Has Lowered Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $4.16 Million; Stock Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Position by $4.82 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 13,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,037 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325,000, down from 14,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $277.4. About 441,784 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 23,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 9,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 33,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 183,575 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.59 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma reported 267,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 22,900 shares. 1,623 were accumulated by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability. Condor Management invested in 0.24% or 7,394 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.07% or 1.15 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 654,246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,502 shares. 492,759 are owned by Makaira Prns Ltd Liability. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 175,827 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.43M for 13.52 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,124 shares to 18,288 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Amica Retiree Med reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hussman Strategic holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,000 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 94,158 shares. Syntal Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). St Johns Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 86 shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,499 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 102,189 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 4,843 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Limited Com holds 0.04% or 3,792 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.03% or 551,922 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 70,036 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings.