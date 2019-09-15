Meeder Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) by $1.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Price Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 60.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 125,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 80,384 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, down from 205,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION SHORTAGE SHOULD HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS, BUT MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Ford plans to operate a large-scale driverless car network by 2021, according to a report in the Financial Times; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – FORD SEES RISING GASOLINE PRICES TO LIMIT HOUSEHOLD SPENDING; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 8,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,727 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $784,000, down from 27,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 5,877 shares to 5,909 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd holds 5,787 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.2% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amp Cap Limited holds 0.06% or 1.10 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 50,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,459 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp owns 11.47M shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 91,087 shares. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alphamark Limited holds 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 1,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 375,943 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 619,055 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 730,876 shares. Franklin invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability owns 8,722 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Com reported 147,400 shares. 54,110 are owned by Eagle Asset. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlas Browninc holds 6,303 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.47% or 34,589 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.15% or 209,826 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 221,827 shares. Violich Mngmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,357 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 15,065 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.35% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,987 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).