Meeder Asset Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Cut Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 160,833 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55M, down from 167,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.66. About 12.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 452,058 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,811 shares to 21,347 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,590 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments. Scott Selber accumulated 3.56% or 35,788 shares. Bender Robert holds 129,605 shares or 12.06% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc holds 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 58,014 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.73% or 1,078 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv accumulated 42,814 shares. Northside Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com holds 3.34 million shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smart Portfolios Llc invested in 0.13% or 800 shares. Bamco Ny reported 1,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Staley Advisers has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco reported 66,633 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap holds 3,270 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 519,266 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,140 shares. 47,537 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,349 shares. 373,255 were reported by Gateway Advisers Llc. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 360,888 shares. Bell State Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 15,990 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 708,777 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19 million shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 14,840 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 214,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.